Hospitals across Tucson restrict hospital visits as COVID-19 cases rise

The increase in the spread of COVID-19 is causing Tucson-area hospitals to restrict visitation again.
In the early months of the pandemic, visits were banned altogether. Then, after hospitalizations diminished in August, local hospitals began allowing visits again.
Now restrictions are back — some severe and some detailed. Here are new policies of the local hospitals and networks:
Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road
- In room: Each patient can have one visitor per day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18 years old.
- Window visitation: Visitors can be outside of a patient’s room to visit through the window. Visitors can arrive at the northeast entrance any time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be escorted to patient windows.
- Virtual visits: Patients can work with their nurse and care team to facilitate visits using a TMC tablet computer.
- Outpatient surgery and cath lab: One visitor is allowed in to the pre-operative portion of the patient’s visit but must leave when the patient is taken back for their procedure.
- Emergency Department: Each patient can have one visitor once the patient has a room in the Emergency Department.
Northwest Healthcare, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd. Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, 16260 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road
Visits are prohibited with these exceptions:
- Labor and delivery and postpartum patients will be allowed one adult visitor. The visitor must remain the same throughout the entire stay.
- NICU babies will be allowed two adult visitors. Visitors must remain the same throughout the entire stay.
- Pediatric patients outside of the NICU and in other areas of the hospital/clinics can have one parent or adult caregiver with them.
- End-of-life patients will be allowed one visitor.
- Additional visitors essential to patient care will be considered on a case-by-case basis for things such as translation, discharge needs and dementia care.
Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, 1625 N. Campbell Ave. Banner-University Medical Center South, 2800 E. Ajo Way
Visits are prohibited with these four exceptions:
- Pediatric patients may have one guardian or support;
- Laboring mothers may have one support person with them. Doulas will be permitted but must leave after the birth;
- Persons with disabilities who, due to the specifics of the disability, require assistance from someone in order to effectively participate in the health-care process will be allowed to designate a support person to accompany them while in any Banner facility;
- End-of-life visitations will be accommodated.
Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary’s ROAD Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, 350 N. Wilmot ROAD
