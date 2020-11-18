Hospitals across Tucson restrict hospital visits as COVID-19 cases rise

The increase in the spread of COVID-19 is causing Tucson-area hospitals to restrict visitation again.

In the early months of the pandemic, visits were banned altogether. Then, after hospitalizations diminished in August, local hospitals began allowing visits again.

Now restrictions are back — some severe and some detailed. Here are new policies of the local hospitals and networks:

Tucson Medical Center, 5301 E. Grant Road

In room: Each patient can have one visitor per day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18 years old.

Window visitation: Visitors can be outside of a patient’s room to visit through the window. Visitors can arrive at the northeast entrance any time from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to be escorted to patient windows.

Virtual visits: Patients can work with their nurse and care team to facilitate visits using a TMC tablet computer.

Outpatient surgery and cath lab: One visitor is allowed in to the pre-operative portion of the patient’s visit but must leave when the patient is taken back for their procedure.

Emergency Department: Each patient can have one visitor once the patient has a room in the Emergency Department.

Northwest Healthcare, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd. Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, 16260 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd. Oro Valley Hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road

Visits are prohibited with these exceptions: