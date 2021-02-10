House panel votes to allow Arizona cities to regulate vacation rentals

"When the owner is not present, you have real problems ... for neighbors,'' with no one there to monitor behavior and an inability to screen every prospective tenant, he said.

That isn't the only issue.

Kavanagh said the law has created problems in places like Sedona, where he said 40% of the available rental units are now vacation properties, "driving up the prices of all rentals and making it impossible for city employees or even business employees, store employees, to live in the town.''

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarity underscored the problem for the House Committee on Government and Elections. She said her community has 723 short-term rentals within the city limits and another approximately 400 just outside.

There have been efforts by companies like Airbnb and VRBO to curb some practices, tightening up on efforts by people to rent properties as "party houses'' for large numbers of people. But that has left people like Paradise Valley Mayor Jerry Bien-Wilmer unimpressed.

"The industry's attempts at self-regulation do not work,'' he said.

Bien-Wilmer rejected contentions that what Kavanagh is proposing will mean an end to short-term rentals.