How 4 Tucson organizations stepped up to provide support during the pandemic

Last week, Ted Tengel and his “little brother” Travis had their first meet up in months.

Tengel has been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona mentoring program for the last year and met Travis last August.

They’ve gone to trampoline park Defy Tucson, bowling alleys and Golf N’ Stuff. But when the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, those outings came to a halt.

Big Brothers Big Sisters and many other local organizations that serve Tucsonans in need were no longer able to offer services in person and had to pivot in a new direction.

“With Big Brothers Big Sisters, pretty much the majority of everything we did was in person,” says marketing and recruitment coordinator Carlos Chavez.

Within the first week of closures, staff made the switch to online services.

“That was our biggest goal — to get transitioned quickly so they could still interact,” Chavez says. “Because being away from someone completely for three months — that can take a toll on a relationship, especially one that’s building up in the beginning.”

For Tengel, that meant hopping on FaceTime a handful of times to chat with 12-year-old Travis.

“He was distracted, I was distracted. Obviously it’s not the same as when you’re in person,” Tengel says. “But what was really cool was catching him in his own environment. Even though I’ve been in his home before, in a way, in the spirit of vulnerability, I was catching him in his natural environment and he was catching me in my natural environment.”