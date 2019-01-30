Tourism prime time

The Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase kicks off a series of winter economic rainmakers for Tucson.

The gem shows brings an estimated 50,000-60,000 visitors for two-plus weeks. To keep that number in perspective, Arizona Stadium holds 57,400.

The estimated economic impact of the showcase in 2018 was about $120 million. About 70 percent of what a Tucson visitor spends goes to local, sales-tax-generating businesses like restaurants and shops.

Economic development pros consider this tourism-related income as true-wealth creation because visitors spend and leave their money here while having little impact on infrastructure or permanent residents and businesses.

Following the gem show extravaganza, the annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, the Tucson Rodeo and parade, get underway Feb. 16-24; the Cologuard Classic golf tournament plays Feb. 27-March 3; and the Tucson Festival of Books will be March 2-3.