Hubble, with Arizona scientists in big roles, 'changed the way we look at the universe'

Thompson never went into the tank himself. “I’m not a trained diver,” he said.

Surprising new discoveries waiting in the deep

When the time came for the real thing, Thompson was “on console” at Mission Control, watching the astronauts through the cameras on their helmets and in the open payload bay of Discovery.

It was a “nerve-wracking” 15 minutes, he said, but the installation went flawlessly. An “aliveness test” soon confirmed that NICMOS was fully connected and ready to go, though scientists would have to wait about two weeks for the instrument to reach its operational temperature of about minus 200 degrees Fahrenheit before they could start using it.

The first thing they looked at was a “rather unspectacular” star cluster that had already been mapped by Hubble, so they could check for any distortions in their new instrument.

Soon they were piercing through once-impenetrable dust clouds to gaze at a star that had just been “born.” Around it, they saw nine other, smaller stars spun off during the birthing process.

“It was the first time we’d ever seen anything like that,” Thompson said.