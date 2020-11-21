In 3-to-2 vote, Pima County Supervisors certify election results

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to certify the 2020 general election, making the results official in an election cycle that drew unprecedented voter turnout and registration.

Pima County was one of 13 counties throughout the state that made their results official in the last week. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified results on Friday. Mohave County and Coconino County have yet to complete their official canvass, coming close to the Nov. 23 deadline.

Prior to the Nov. 3 election, the number of registered voters in Pima County topped 600,000 for the first time in history. Of the 638,000 eligible voters in the county, about 526,000 — 82% — participated in the general election. The statewide voter turnout also reached nearly 80%, the highest in recent history.

Here’s a look at the results for some local and statewide races. For more election results and historical voting information, visit the Arizona Secretary of State’s website at www.azsos.gov/elections.

President

Joe Biden

(DEM)

49.39% or 1,672,143 votes

Donald Trump

(REP)