In 3-to-2 vote, Pima County Supervisors certify election results

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to certify the 2020 general election, making the results official in an election cycle that drew unprecedented voter turnout and registration.

Pima County was one of 13 counties throughout the state that made their results official in the last week. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified results on Friday. Mohave County and Coconino County have yet to complete their official canvass, coming close to the Nov. 23 deadline.

Prior to the Nov. 3 election, the number of registered voters in Pima County topped 600,000 for the first time in history. Of the 638,000 eligible voters in the county, about 526,000 — 82% — participated in the general election. The statewide voter turnout also reached nearly 80%, the highest in recent history.

Here’s a look at the results for some local and statewide races. For more election results and historical voting information, visit the Arizona Secretary of State’s website at www.azsos.gov/elections.

President

Joe Biden

(DEM)

49.39% or 1,672,143 votes

Donald Trump

(REP)

49.08% or 1,661,686 votes

Joe Biden won Arizona by approximately 10,000 votes statewide. In Pima County, however, the gap between the candidates was much larger with 304,981 votes for Biden and 207,758 for Trump.

+31 

Official portrait of Vice President Joe Biden in his West Wing Office at the White House, Jan. 10, 2013.

 Official portrait
+31 

President Donald Trump

 Official portrait
+31 

Mark Kelly, U.S. Senator from Arizona

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
+31 

Martha McSally, U.S. Senator from Arizona

 Official portrait
+31 

Tom O’Halleran, Arizona District 1, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Tiffany Shedd, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 1

 Candidate photo
+31 

Ann Kirkpatrick , Arizona District 2, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Brandon Martin, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 2

 Candidate photo
+31 

Raul Grijalva , Arizona District 3, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Daniel Wood, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 3

 Candidate photo
+31 

Paul Gosar , Arizona District 4, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Delina DeSanto, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 4

 Candidate photo
+31 

Andy Biggs , Arizona District 5, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Joan Green, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 5

 Candidate photo
+31 

David Schweikert , Arizona District 6, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Hiral Tipirneni, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 6

 Candidate photo
+31 

Ruben Gallego, Arizona District 7, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Joe Barnett, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 7

 Candidate photo
+31 

Debbie Lesko , Arizona District 8, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Michael Muscato, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 8

 Candidate photo
+31 

Greg Stanton, Arizona District 9, U.S. House of Representatives

 Official portrait
+31 

Dave Giles, candidate for U.S. Representative in Congress — District No. 9

 Candidate photo
+31 

Rex Scott, Pima County Board of Supervisors

 File photo / candidate photo
+31 

Adelita Grijalva, Pima County Board of Supervisors

 File photo / candidate photo
+31 

Matt Heinz, Pima County Board of Supervisors

 File photo / candidate photo
+31 

Sharon Bronson, Pima County Board of Supervisors

 File photo / candidate photo
+31 

Steve Christy, Pima County Board of Supervisors

 File photo / candidate photo
+31 

Suzanne Droubie, Pima County Assessor

 Provided
+31 

Gabriella Cázares-Kelly, Pima County Recorder

 Candidate photo
+31 

Beth Ford, Pima County Treasurer

 Submitted Photo / Jeffrey Hawley

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com

On Twitter: @JasmineADemers.

