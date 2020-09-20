In third try, Oro Valley looking to annex Westward Look Resort

Oro Valley is in the preliminary stages of a proposed annexation of the Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa.
Town and resort officials are hoping the third time’s the charm for the hotel near West Ina and North Oracle roads after two stalled attempts in the past. A 2012 change in ownership has officials confident this time around.
“We’re thrilled that the Westward Look has decided this is a good time for them,” said Oro Valley town manager Mary Jacobs.
The Westward Look property spans approximately 75 acres, consisting of the existing resort facility, along with about 20 acres of vacant land and additional areas for planned development adjacent to Ina Road. It is the only property in the proposed annexation area. Surrounding residential areas will not be included.
The property is currently part of unincorporated Pima County, and is restricted solely to residential development, per the county’s zoning laws. The property was established in 1912 and predates zoning regulations. The annexation includes rezoning parts of the development to neighborhood and commercial use, but not developing the open space.
The town released an informational video to help with public outreach. In it, resort general manager Andrew Stegen said becoming part of Oro Valley would allow the property greater flexibility for further development.
“With this proposed annexation, joining the Oro Valley community will only enhance our mission to continue to distinguish ourselves from other world-class resorts,” Stegen said.
He added that Oro Valley approached the resort about annexation. He said that they haven’t approached Pima County about rezoning since the 2012 ownership change.
“It’s not so much that we haven’t approached them, but it’s that they’ve known that this is going on and they haven’t approached us,” Stegen said.
Westward Look is nearing the end of a $10 million renovation. While there are no immediate plans for development, possible concepts include luxury apartments, office space, restaurants, and boutique shops.
Any development would reflect the type, style and quality of the nearby St. Philip’s Plaza, according to Oro Valley Planning Manager Bayer Vella.
Traffic, development a concern
The town held a virtual public meeting this past Tuesday, where community members were able to share concerns about the proposed annexation and future development. Those concerns ranged from increased traffic and restricted views to reduced property values and diminished natural landscape and wildlife.
“We’ve enjoyed having the Westward Look as neighbors. We enjoy great views and a relatively quiet lifestyle,” said meeting attendee Bern Velasco, who owns property next to the resort. “... I just look forward to the Westward Look continuing to be a good neighbor, I hope, in that respect, but also taking real concern for what my fellow neighbors have expressed.”
Representatives from Oro Valley and the Westward Look responded to these concerns by detailing plans for a traffic impact analysis, discussing options to incorporate possible solutions within their proposal and encouraging community members to stay informed and involved throughout the process.
Vella also said Westward Look is looking to keep the open area as is. The land is commonly used for recreation and is home to a riparian area and wildlife.
Oro Valley looks to grow
The annexation of the resort is part of a larger effort in Oro Valley to grow their borders, while also providing benefits to the properties that they annex, Jacobs said. Oro Valley implemented a new annexation strategy last July.
The town council and property owners are currently negotiating specific incentives for the Westward Look property, which will be made public upon approval, Jacobs said.
“We’ve always had a good working relationship with the Westward Look, so annexing them and looking at a planning effort … is good for the region,” Jacobs said. “It also is connected to our recent, council-adopted, updated annexation strategy, which seeks to eventually include the four corners of Ina and Oracle into the town limits.”
The “mutually-beneficial” relationship would boost the town’s sales tax revenue as well as provide the property with Oro Valley’s public safety services. It would also provide an additional resort within town limits, which would create opportunities for special events and tourism-related activities in the future, Jacobs said.
Vella said they “want to emphasize that this is really a property owner-driven process.
“I think many folks have the view that annexation involves a town or municipality coming in and assuming control, for lack of a better word. It’s very much a property-owner driven process,” he said.
The Westward Look will move forward with submitting its formal application for annexation, followed by another web-based public town meeting on Oct. 22. Residents are encouraged to submit questions or concerns to ask@orovalleyaz.gov and additional information will be posted on ovprojects.com.
Mandy Loader is a journalism graduate student at the University of Arizona who is currently an apprentice for the Arizona Daily Star.
