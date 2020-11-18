Incoming Pima County constable to have restrictions on carrying firearm

George Camacho, the incoming constable of Precinct 9, will be allowed to carry a gun when assumes his new job but with restrictions to protect a woman who took out a protective order against him.
Camacho, who won the seat against incumbent Joe Ferguson in the August primary and assumes the new job Jan. 1, 2021, was previously not allowed to carry a firearm for one year under Superior Court Commissioner Gilbert Rosales’ Sept. 17 injunction against harassment.
At a video hearing Tuesday before Commissioner Dean Christoffel, Camacho and the woman agreed to these amendments: Camacho can carry a weapon while working, but he is not permitted to bring the gun into the Constable’s Office, 240 N. Stone Ave., or be in the office at all when the woman is present. As long as the woman is employed with the office, Camacho can only come in from 7 to 9 a.m.
If the woman moves to another job in the county, Camacho is only allowed in that office in the course of carrying out his job and cannot be there with a firearm.
The initial order needed to be amended or removed before Camacho could be issued a weapon for his job, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry wrote in a previous memorandum to the presiding constable, Kristen Randall.
Camacho will not be issued a firearm until he completes the county’s new training protocols, Randall said.
Carrying a firearm is not a requirement for being a constable, a job that includes the serving and enforcement of eviction notices as well as other civil and criminal papers, including protective orders.
