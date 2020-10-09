Incumbents, community members vie for 3 seats on Vail governing board

"I will continue to listen to parents, teachers and staff to sustain the positive culture in Vail.”

ANDRE MIXON

Mixon works as a trauma therapist in vulnerable communities, after a career in the US Army, including several years as a Department of Defense firefighter.

His three children attend Vail schools, giving him the opportunity to serve on site councils at various campuses and to be part of a planning committee for a new school.

“My love and gratitude for the Vail School District has only grown stronger over the last 14 years as a volunteer, and I seek to give back and serve the district that has given so much to my family,” he said.

Aside from site council commitments, Mixon volunteers with the Vail Parent Network and the Vail School District Cultural Competency Committee.

"I have become deeply invested in the Vail schools, the greater Vail Community and the success of VUSD students, and I strongly believe that the Vail School District is the best district in the state,” he said.