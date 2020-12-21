Interfaith Community Services helps families make ends meet

On March 17, 2020, Katelyn, was put on temporary leave from her position as food and beverage supervisor due to COVID-19.
Katelyn shared “the past few weeks have pushed me farther than I thought I could be pushed trying to make ends meet.”
She was told about Interfaith Community Services and that they might be able to get help. She reached out to ICS and was provided rental assistance and help with her utilities.
Katelyn shared, “through this entire process it was the first time in weeks I felt comfort and could take a breath knowing I would be able to make it through this struggle. I want to extend my greatest gratitude to everyone involved making this time easier for everyone affected by COVID-19 as well as all the other struggles they help with."
Everything changed in an instant for so many. In order to keep serving those in need and remain safe while serving, Interfaith Community Services pivoted to a virtual platform to give aid or help people find jobs. Drive-through food banks, grocery delivery, and emergency financial assistance were utilized for people that have never had to ask for help before now.
ICS is helping families like Katelyn’s with their rent and utilities, and making ends meet.
Katelyn is so appreciative of the support, “Thank you for helping to support my daughter and myself make it through.”
Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit is helping people like Katelyn and her daughter to make ends meet during this time of exceptional need in our Tucson community. A $400 tax credit donation will provide utility service for two months for a family. An $800 tax credit donation will provide a month’s rent.
First, here's a map to help you start your mural hunt 🎨
Ignacio UFO Mural
Jessica Gonzales' Creative Machines mural
Jessica Gonzales mural, barrio viejo
The Loft Cinema mural
Tuxon Hotel
Animal bicycle mural
Ignacio Garcia Wildcat mural
Elizabeth Taylor Mural by Sean John Cannon
Safe Shift
Rock Martinez "Look Out" mural
Melo Dominguez Mural
Wagon Burner Arts
Danny Martin Mural Arizona Avenue
Danny Martin Mural Campbell Avenue
Las Adelitas mural
Lash Factor Studio mural by J. Keegan Rider, Barrio Viejo
Joe Pagac Tribute Mural, Barrio Viejo
La Suprema Works & Events mural by Isaac Caruso, Barrio Viejo
Tucson Together
Black Lives Matter mural
Camila Ibarra mural
Jessica Gonzales mural
Goddess of Agave mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Palo Verde Pool mural
Joe Pagac mural on water tank
Sonora Brunch Company
UA mural
Goodwill mural
Greetings From... Tucson mural
The Triumph of the Human Spirit
Selena mural at American Eat Co.
El Rio Restoration Project
Danny Martin mural
Historic Y Mural
Tasteful Kitchen mural
Epic Rides
Prince mural
Joe Pagac mural at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr.
View this post on Instagram
For no particular reason at all, we want to know — what is your favorite #Tucson mural?
The Talking Mural
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Danny Martin Mural for Why I Love Where I Live
Sam Hughes School
Sam Hughes School
Roses and More mural
Clownfish mural
Rock Martinez mural
Dinosaur mural
Dinosaur mural
Barrio Centro mural
Farmer John's mural
Isaac Caruso mural
Barrio Viejo mural
Barrio El Hoyo mural
Cesar Chavez mural
Dunbar/Spring Mural
Sugar Hill neighborhood mural
Unity Amid Diversity mural
Johanna Martinez mural, Barrio Viejo
Mission Manor mural
OSIRIS-REx mural painting time-lapse, located at 1629 E. University Blvd
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy mural
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
Hotel McCoy murals
