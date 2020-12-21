 Skip to main content
Interfaith Community Services helps families make ends meet

Kaytlyn shared her selfie.

On March 17, 2020, Katelyn, was put on temporary leave from her position as food and beverage supervisor due to COVID-19.

Katelyn shared “the past few weeks have pushed me farther than I thought I could be pushed trying to make ends meet.”

She was told about Interfaith Community Services and that they might be able to get help. She reached out to ICS and was provided rental assistance and help with her utilities.

Katelyn shared, “through this entire process it was the first time in weeks I felt comfort and could take a breath knowing I would be able to make it through this struggle. I want to extend my greatest gratitude to everyone involved making this time easier for everyone affected by COVID-19 as well as all the other struggles they help with."

Everything changed in an instant for so many. In order to keep serving those in need and remain safe while serving, Interfaith Community Services pivoted to a virtual platform to give aid or help people find jobs. Drive-through food banks, grocery delivery, and emergency financial assistance were utilized for people that have never had to ask for help before now.

ICS is helping families like Katelyn’s with their rent and utilities, and making ends meet.

Katelyn is so appreciative of the support, “Thank you for helping to support my daughter and myself make it through.”

Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit is helping people like Katelyn and her daughter to make ends meet during this time of exceptional need in our Tucson community. A $400 tax credit donation will provide utility service for two months for a family. An $800 tax credit donation will provide a month’s rent.

Interfaith Community Services

The mission of Interfaith Community Services is to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives.

Interfaith Community Services

2820 W. Ina Road

Tucson, AZ 85741

520-297-6040

icstucson.org

