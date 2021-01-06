January 8th Memorial to be dedicated Friday in small, pandemic-safe ceremony

Bells will ring at exactly 10:10 a.m. to coincide with when the first shots were fired.

The ceremony will also include an eight-minute video, produced by Pima County’s Communications Office, about the shooting, the development of the memorial, and the reactions to it from some of the survivors and family members of victims who have toured it.

The theme of the memorial is “The Embrace,” and it pays tribute to the six people killed and the 13 people wounded in the attack, as well as the first responders and the community’s response to the tragedy.

The project was built with $2.6 million raised by Tucson’s January 8th Foundation, a nonprofit established in 2012 for that purpose.

The almost-1-acre installation was created by the team of Chee Salette architects, artist Rebeca Mendez, historical researcher Jackie Kain and lighting consultants agLicht, whose concept was chosen in 2015 after a national design competition.

Depending on the ongoing COVID-19 public-health emergency, county officials hope to open the memorial to the public by early February.

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said he is hopeful that whatever was originally planned for this year can be held instead on Jan. 8, 2022.

“I think the 11th anniversary will be a big celebration,” Huckelberry said. “We’ll have COVID behind us.”

