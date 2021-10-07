Judge declines to cite Arizona Senate president with contempt over records delay

The court was not impressed by the Senate's arguments that it did not have the records. "The requested records are no less public records simply because they are in the possession of a third party," wrote appellate judge Maria Elena Cruz.

That was upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court.

The trick now is actually getting them: Beauchamp told the judge the company is balking.

"Cyber Ninjas is not going to give to the Senate all of the documents that the Senate is obligated to produce pursuant to the Court of Appeals order and pursuant to this court's order," he said.

He wants Kemp to order the Senate to do more than simply send a letter.

If and when that happens, there would still be Langhofer's argument about legislative privilege. He said there's a reason to keep certain documents secret, including things that lawmakers — and, in particular, Fann as Senate president — get from outside contractors like Cyber Ninjas.