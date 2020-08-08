July scorches its way into record books as hottest month ever recorded in Tucson

Most immediately, the searing heat and the lack of monsoon rains is due to a strong mass of high pressure air over this area that has stuck around, Glueck said.

“We’ve had little pieces of moisture here and there. But for the most part, the orientation where the high is at is keeping the bulk of monsoon moisture we normally get south of the border,” Glueck said. “We are just heating up.”

This summer’s extreme heat is no surprise to Gregg Garfin, a longtime University of Arizona climate scientist who for many years has been tracking the steady rise of temperatures in this area due to human-caused climate change.

Like many scientists, Garfin is reluctant to attribute any short-term burst of unusually hot weather like the one Arizona is enduring now to a long-term trend such as climate change triggered by heat-trapping, greenhouse gas emissions.

But this weather is consistent with what you would expect to see in this hot arid region due to climate change, said Garfin, deputy director of UA’s Institute for the Environment.

“It’s not surprising to me that as we move into the future, we are going to continue to break records,” Garfin said, adding, “For sure, this is an unusual year.”