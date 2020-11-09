Kelly unveils transition team as McSally remains silent on election outcome

Democrat Mark Kelly officially unveiled his 13-member transition team on Monday, as Republican Martha McSally and her campaign maintained their silence about her apparent defeat in Arizona's record-setting Senate race.

With about 77,000 ballots left to count, McSally still trailed Kelly by more than 83,000 votes, according to the latest figures posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

She has not yet conceded nor contacted her opponent privately, according to Kelly campaign spokesman Jacob Peters.

The race between the two retired combat pilots from Tucson saw more money spent and more votes cast than any congressional contest in Arizona history.

Arguably the most prominent member of Kelly’s transition team is former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, D-Arizona, who was wounded along with Kelly's wife, Gabby Giffords, in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson and later replaced her in Congress.

The team also includes a retired Air Force general, a Navajo community leader, a Southern Arizona rancher and border wall opponent, and the mayor of Flagstaff, among others. The team will be headed up by Phoenix-area business leader Sharon Harper and Arizona Education Association executive director Luis Heredia.