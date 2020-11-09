Kelly unveils transition team as McSally remains silent on election outcome

Democrat Mark Kelly officially unveiled his 13-member transition team on Monday, as Republican Martha McSally and her campaign maintained their silence about her apparent defeat in Arizona's record-setting Senate race.
With about 77,000 ballots left to count, McSally still trailed Kelly by more than 83,000 votes, according to the latest figures posted by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.
She has not yet conceded nor contacted her opponent privately, according to Kelly campaign spokesman Jacob Peters.
The race between the two retired combat pilots from Tucson saw more money spent and more votes cast than any congressional contest in Arizona history.
Arguably the most prominent member of Kelly’s transition team is former U.S. Rep. Ron Barber, D-Arizona, who was wounded along with Kelly's wife, Gabby Giffords, in the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson and later replaced her in Congress.
The team also includes a retired Air Force general, a Navajo community leader, a Southern Arizona rancher and border wall opponent, and the mayor of Flagstaff, among others. The team will be headed up by Phoenix-area business leader Sharon Harper and Arizona Education Association executive director Luis Heredia.
“As I prepare for the work of representing all Arizonans in the U.S. Senate, I want Arizonans to know that I am committed to being a Senator who will work to get things done and be an independent voice for them in Washington on day one,” said Kelly in a written statement. “This team of community leaders, Republicans and Democrats, will help ensure we are successful in this next mission, serving and getting results for Arizonans.”
The former astronaut turned senator-elect has no time to waste. He could be sworn in to replace McSally as soon as Arizona’s election results are certified on Nov. 30 under federal rules that call for midterm election winners to be seated right away.
Kelly will serve out the remainder of Sen. John McCain’s final term, which runs through January 2023.
Neither McSally nor her campaign have spoken about the election results since last week, when campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said they were continuing to monitor returns.
“The voters of Arizona decide this election, not media outlets,” Anderegg said in a post early Wednesday morning, after the Associated Press called the race for Kelly.
McSally hasn’t issued a statement nor posted on Twitter since Election Day.
Anderegg did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
McSally was appointed to McCain’s seat by Gov. Doug Ducey in December 2018, about a month after she lost her bid for Arizona’s other Senate seat to Kyrsten Sinema.
Kelly said his transition team will meet regularly and advise him on priorities important to Arizonans. The team will also work to assemble advisory groups during his first 100 days in office.
