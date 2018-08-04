Erin Christiansen, the chief meteorologist at KGUN, is leaving her post after 12 years to pursue a new position in Florida.
Christiansen, who won two Emmy Awards for her forecasting, joined the Tucson television station as a meteorologist in June 2006.
Christiansen's final send-off with the station was Friday evening.
Popular for her catchphrase "Erin said it would," Christiansen will be taking her talents to WPEC, a CBS-affiliated news station in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"After two decades in Tucson, Erin is trading the desert for the ocean...sure gonna miss her," wrote Guy Atchley, a long-time KGUN anchor who retired this year. The two worked more than 10,140 newscasts together, according to Christiansen.
In 2008, she received her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, which fewer than 30 women in the world had obtained at that time.
Christiansen's television career began in 1997 in a position in media sales. She made her on-air debut in 2000 with KOLD.