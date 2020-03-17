Last call: Tucson shuts down bars, other businesses to fight virus spread

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Tuesday declared a local emergency, ordering many businesses to close, limiting restaurants to drive-through and take-out, and warning those that do not adhere to the new regulations that they can be criminally charged.

Her emergency proclamation, Romero’s latest action to curb the spread of coronavirus here, was released on the afternoon of St. Patrick’s Day, one of the busiest drinking days.

It ordered bars, theaters, museums, gyms, bowling alleys and other public businesses to shut down as of 8 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through the end of the month. Among the exceptions: grocery stores, pharmacies, food pantries, banks or vendors located at universities, houses of worship, at care homes and the airport. It does not affect similar businesses outside of the city limits.

Businesses that violate the order can be charged with a class-one demeanor, although city representatives said they are not going to redirect law enforcement officers to monitor enforcement “at this time.”

“My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health. This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Several restaurants have already stopped dine-in service and transitioned to all drive through and curb-side pick-up,” Romero said in a statement. “I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe. It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe. At this time, the best thing we can do is come together as a community and take care of each other. We’re all in this together. We will get through this.”