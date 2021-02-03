Leader of New York sex cult transferred to federal prison in Tucson

The prison’s inmate orientation handbook states that “a primary goal of (a) SOMP institution is to reduce the need to place sexual offenders in protective custody and to create an institution climate conducive to voluntary participation in treatment.”

No one at the prison or the Federal Bureau of Prisons could be reached for comment.

According to its website, the Tucson facility holds 1,328 inmates — 1,271 in the prison itself and another 57 in the adjacent, minimum security satellite camp.

Raniere and his cult were chronicled last year in the HBO documentary series “The Vow.” Prosecutors said he coerced and controlled his victims, even branding their skin with his initials.

Lawyers for Raniere tried to block his transfer to Tucson.

In a Jan. 5 letter to U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis, attorney Jennifer Bonjean asked that her client be kept behind bars in New York, at least while he fights his restitution agreement and appeals his 2019 conviction.

Bonjean said she could not have “meaningful communication” with Raniere over the phone but traveling to and from Arizona in the midst of a pandemic would be “exceedingly burdensome” and pose a health risk.

Ultimately, the judge declined to intervene in the decision to send Raniere to Tucson.

