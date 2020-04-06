Library employee belled for creating welcoming atmosphere for kids
Ben’s bells

Bellee Annie Wicks runs story times for babies and toddlers at the Pima County Public Library, and organizes activities for kids.

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Annie Wicks

Nominated by: Sarah White

Why: For her work at the Pima County Public Library. Wicks is the children’s services librarian at the River Road branch of the county library. She runs story times for babies and toddlers, and organizes the library’s activities for kids. “Annie makes the library a welcoming, warm place for children of all ages and backgrounds. She remembers names and what kids like to read, jokes with them, and has a kind word for every single child who comes in,” White wrote in her nomination letter. “I am frequently in the library with my 7-year-old son and I am amazed at how many kids Annie knows by name and how she can connect with them and make them feel at ease with her genuine, relaxed warmth. Any time a new kid arrives for a library event, she is right there making sure they are welcomed and made a part of the activity. I am so grateful to have people like Annie in our Tucson community.”

Note: Local libraries are closed because of the coronavirus health emergency.

For more information: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

