Some area opportunities to receive backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year.
Military Assistance Mission
Military Assistance Mission is raising moneys to help supply backpacks and back-to-school supplies to lower ranked military families (E-5 or lower) in the Tucson area.
The nonprofits will give out the supplies, such as pencils, paper, notebooks, crayons and backpacks to students in grades kindergarten through 12th. Distributions will be made in mid-July. Eligible families must register at the group’s website to receive the supplies and backpacks.
Donations to Military Assistance Mission are tax deductible.
To give, visit the website www.azmam.org, send a check to Military Assistance Mission, 1011 N. Craycroft Road, Suite 304, Tucson, AZ 85711, or stop by the office with a donation.
Tanque Verde Swap Meet
Also, the Tanque Verde Swap Meet will be hosting a Back2School Backpack Give Back event in August.
Backpacks full of school supplies, including pens, pencils, notepads and more will be given to the first 50 families who check in at the Back2School Booth located outside of the flea market office on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m.
The Tanque Verde Swap Meet is located at 4100 S. Palo Verde Ave. Admission and parking are free.