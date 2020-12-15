Local United Way gets $10M donation from Amazon fortune

The donation will help continue ongoing efforts, such as the United for Southern Arizona Covid-19 Fund, which provides rent assistance, mortgage assistance, food, diapers, medication, and other help, said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. That fund supports about 30 other agencies, such as food banks and Catholic Community Services, he said. Also among groups receiving donations from Scott are the YMCA of Southern Arizona and YWCA of Southern Arizona, though details were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

The funds also will help address racial and economic disparities in Southern Arizona through career help, financial literacy and other measures, Penn said.

“Being born in a specific socio-economically challenged ZIP code should not reflect on the outcome of your life,” Penn said.

Penn hopes the donation will “triple our impact” from helping 175,000 people each year to helping about 500,000 people three years from now.

“Nonprofits play a vital role in our community. These past 10 months have demonstrated just how necessary they are for our community to continue to thrive. We have remained resilient in making sure we serve our community’s most critical needs.