Long-time Tucson botanist Richard Felger spent his lifetime exploring Sonoran Desert

“That was it. As he said, ‘I saw the good stuff,’” Wilder said.

The experience led him to enroll at the UA because it was as close to Sonora as he could get. His weekends, school breaks and summers were spent exploring the desert, beaches and islands of the Gulf of California.

He went on to write his dissertation on the plants of that area, forging in the process a lasting connection with native Seri and Yaqui people there.

After receiving his doctorate from the UA in 1966, Felger served on the faculty at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and then as senior curator of botany at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History.

He also hobnobbed with members of the Beat Generation and other well known writers and scientists of the time, leading him to publish a book of poetry called “Dark Horses and Little Turtles” in 1974 (and rerelease it earlier this year).

Felger returned to Tucson and worked at the Desert Museum from 1978 to 1982. He went on to found the Drylands Institute and serve as an adjunct senior research scientist at the UA Environmental Research Laboratory and an associate researcher at the UA Herbarium.