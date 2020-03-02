Longtime jockey dies after fall at Rillito Park Racetrack

Longtime Tucson jockey Richard Gamez died Sunday doing what he loved most — winning.

Gamez, 66, was in the lead in the fifth race at Rillito Park Racetrack atop Drama is Overrated going into the final turn. Suddenly the horse stumbled and Gamez was thrown from the saddle. He was trampled by at least one trailing horse and taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Employees of the racetrack and its overseeing entity, the Rillito Park Foundation, were still stunned Monday by Gamez’s death, saying they’re trying to wrap their heads around the tragic loss.

“We’ve had jockeys get injured here before, but nothing like this,” said foundation president Jaye Wells. “The accident was such that it didn’t really have anything to do with his age. I’m no medical expert, but we believe the brain injury was such that he wouldn’t have survived if he’d been 20.”

Wells said Gamez was “fit as a fiddle” and had been off to a good start in the track’s 2020 Winter Meet.

Four weekends into the seven-weekend series, Gamez already had two wins, two places and four shows under his belt.