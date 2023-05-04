Prominent Tucson radio personality Bobby Rich is turning off the mic and retiring after more than 50 years on the job.

Rich announced his decision to retire in a news release Thursday.

Over the span of 50 plus years, Rich worked at 23 radio stations in 14 cities, including 94.9 MIXfm and most recently The Drive Tucson.

The nearly 4-year-old independent radio station KDRI The Drive became part of Portland, Oregon-based Bustos Media on April 1. The Drive, which focuses on baby boomers, joined Bustos’s four other Tucson stations — 106.3 FM The Groove (old school R&B); 1030 KVOI AM The Voice (talk radio); 92.5 FM Urbana, (Latin and Spanish pop, reggaeton); and the Spanish-language station KZLZ “La Poderosa” 105.3 FM, the Star previously reported.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to entertain, inform and make listeners happy for over 50 years,” Rich said in the news release. “I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity to work with so many talented individuals and make so many great memories. I’m excited to begin the next chapter of my life and see what the future holds.”

Rich has been a prominent figure in radio since the 1970s.

In a Facebook post, Rich said he first spoke into a microphone when he was 15-years-old in Ephrata, Washington.

Since then, his skills as a radio personality and programmer and his knowledge of audio formats and music earned him a devoted following, the news release said.

Throughout his career, Rich has received numerous accolades, including best program director, best morning personality and the Arizona Broadcasters Association’s Hall of Fame award. He has also been involved in supporting several local charities.

“This career has been about turning on a microphone (usually located in a tiny room inside of a big building), connecting and communicating with listeners one-to-one,” Rich said in a Facebook post. “That’s something that only happens on the radio. It never gets old and it’s rewarding beyond words.”

The news of Rich’s retirement has been met with support and admiration from fans and colleagues, the news release said. Fans can share their favorite memories or well-wishes for Rich by using the hashtag #BobbyRichRetires on social media.

As for post-retirement plans, Rich said his future includes completing a book, “My Life in your Radio,” and continuing to “advise radio stations to maintain my legacy of producing good radio.”

Rich’s co-host on The Drive's morning show, Hill Bailey, left the station late last month when she and her family moved to South Carolina.