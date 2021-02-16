Lynette Jaramillo, co-founder of Casa de la Luz hospice, dies unexpectedly at 78

Lynette Jaramillo, co-founder and chief executive officer of Casa de la Luz hospice, died unexpectedly of heart failure Feb. 10. She was 78.

She was at home with her husband and daughter and was pronounced dead at Banner-University Medical Center Tucson, said her son William Jaramillo II.

“She was a vibrant soul,” said Jaramillo II. “My mother was very generous. She was unbelievable. She put up with a lot of adversity and never turned down the challenge. She rose above it all,” said her son, explaining that Lynette’s mother died alone in 1970 in a nursing home, and the grief from her mother’s loss led her to open Casa de la Luz and offer end-of-life care.

He said his mother had inspirational sayings painted on the walls in her office and taught her children to set goals and write them down and work to achieve them.

“Our family worked together every day,” said her son, who is the facilities manager at Casa de la Luz. “My dad (William Jaramillo Sr.) is a volunteer and my brother provides the medical supplies and her grandson provides the transportation services for the hospice,” he said.