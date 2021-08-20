 Skip to main content
Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Tucson police officer
Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Tucson police officer

  • Updated
  • Kelly Presnell

TPD personnel on the scene of shooting at 4880 E. 29th St., The Apple Apartments. Officers have closed down 29th between Rosemont and Swan.

Tucson Police are investigating an shooting involving an officer in central Tucson Friday afternoon.

One adult man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were no reported injuries to officers on scene or other community members.

At 2:30 p.m., officers in unmarked cars were working on an unrelated matter in the area of East 29th Street when a man walked toward an officer in his car, police said.

Police do not know exactly what the initial interaction between them was but there was an exchange of gunfire between the man and the officer.

After the gunfire, the suspect ran across the street to the apartment complex at the 4800 block of East 29th Street, near Rosemont Avenue. Officers were able to take him into custody there.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tucson Police outside a shooting scene at the Apple Apartments, 4880 E. 29th St, on August 20, 2021.

