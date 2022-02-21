Man killed by US border agent in Cochise County mountain trail

A Border Patrol agent shot and killed a migrant in a rugged mountain area about 30 miles north of Douglas, officials say.

The deadly encounter occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday near Skeleton Canyon, in the Peloncillo Mountains near the state line with New Mexico.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that it went to the area to answer a call about a seriously injured migrant.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection area spokesman John Mennell confirmed Monday to the Associated Press that an agent was the shooter.

Details about the encounter, however, had yet to be made public by Monday afternoon.

“Early indications are that one male subject, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, was fatally wounded by a Border Patrol agent who was on duty with additional personnel,” the Cochise County Sheriff's Department said Sunday night in its initial news release.

A Border Patrol medic treated the wounded migrant, but the man died at the scene, the Sheriff's Department release continues.

The identity and nationality of the dead man were not immediately disclosed.