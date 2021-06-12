 Skip to main content
Man turns himself in after deadly shooting near south-side Tucson store
Lazaro Enrique Villa, 26

 Tucson Police Department

A man turned himself into Tucson police in connection to a fatal shooting in a Circle K parking lot on Friday, the department said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers responding to the store at 1555 W. Valencia Road found a man with gunshot wounds and attempted to aid him.

Jaime Tadeo-Avila, 50, was declared dead following paramedics arrival at the scene, police said.

Detectives discovered that another man was parked when Tadeo-Avila was driving through the parking lot.

Due to heavy traffic, police said, there was nearly a collision involving their vehicles.

The man then parked next to Tadeo-Avila’s vehicle, firing several times striking him and causing minor injuries to his son, police said.

Lazaro Enrique Villa, 26, called 911 to turn himself in a short time later.

Villa faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

