Tucson police are searching for a man they say chased down a woman and killed her early Wednesday morning.
The incident stemmed from an argument between Bryan Guzman Hernandez, 21, and Shaundra Cruz, 39, who was visiting him at an apartment in the 1600 block of Prince Road.
At 1 a.m., police received a call about a possible assault at the complex from a friend of Cruz.
An officer was flagged down to a nearby mobile home community where Cruz was found on the ground. Paramedics attempted aid but pronounced her dead at the scene.
Detectives determined during the argument Cruz tried to run away from Hernandez before he caught up and stabbed her with a knife.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder for Hernandez, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.