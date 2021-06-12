Many obstacles stand in way of PFAS groundwater cleanup in Tucson

"We've spent $39 million dealing with PFAS so far. We have not solved the problem. It's 10s of 100s of millions of dollars for PFAS," he said.

One thing clear is that Tucson Water ratepayers shouldn't have to pay for this cleanup, Kozachik said at the news conference.

"When you combine the D-M plume with the one at Tucson International Airport, this is going to be way beyond the budget capacity of Tucson," he said. "And from the standpoint of culpability, it's the Department of Defense, and the firefighting foam they've been using, spraying into the ground."

"All of of the above need to come to the table to make our city and ratepayers whole," he said.

Deja vu for south-siders

For Yolanda Herrera, a longtime south-side advocate of pollution cleanup, the history of prolonged delays before TCE and dioxane cleanups began is scary as she looks ahead.

"There's been enough research to know that PFAS is harmful to humans," said Herrera, community co-chair of the United Community Advisory Board, a federally chartered group that oversees the south side's groundwater cleanup. "I think that's what's frustrating the public, why it took so long with the others."