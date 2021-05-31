Marana Cares Mobile feeds children over the summer

Marana Unified School District is providing free food to all children over the summer through the Marana Cares Mobile as well as Grab & Go Meals pickup service during the week now through July 23.

The Marana Cares Mobile, created from a retired school bus, offers free meals in a retrofitted bus during school breaks at two locations. The mobile is funded through private donations, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

Since launching in 2015, the service has provided 19,302 meals.

Masks will be required. There is no service on May 31 or July 5.

The two times and locations are:

11 a.m. to noon on the southeast corner of Sandario and Anthony roads, next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 16560 W. El Tiro Road, at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District

The Grab & Go Meals is a meal pickup service that will continue through the summer break at select Marana schools. Masks will be required. For more information, go to maranausd.org/GrabandGo.

Badger Foundation awards scholarships