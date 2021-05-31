Marana Cares Mobile feeds children over the summer

Marana Unified School District is providing free food to all children over the summer through the Marana Cares Mobile as well as Grab & Go Meals pickup service during the week now through July 23.
The Marana Cares Mobile, created from a retired school bus, offers free meals in a retrofitted bus during school breaks at two locations. The mobile is funded through private donations, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program.
Since launching in 2015, the service has provided 19,302 meals.
Masks will be required. There is no service on May 31 or July 5.
The two times and locations are:
11 a.m. to noon on the southeast corner of Sandario and Anthony roads, next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 16560 W. El Tiro Road, at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District
The Grab & Go Meals is a meal pickup service that will continue through the summer break at select Marana schools. Masks will be required. For more information, go to maranausd.org/GrabandGo.
Badger Foundation awards scholarships
The Tucson High School Badger Foundation awarded several scholarships to Tucson High seniors.
Students Esai Quintero, Olivia Lara, Sally Ryan and Sophia Duran received two-year scholarships to two- and four-year Arizona colleges.
Additionally, senior Cameron Davidson received the two-year Donald Pitt Scholarship to attend the University of Southern California, and senior Lailani M. Yepiz received the Adriana Herman Scholarship cash award to attend Pima Community College.
Association honors UHS students
The Phi Beta Kappa Association of Greater Tucson awarded five $2,000 scholarships to University High students.
Adam Plante, Iselle Barrios, Martin Gioanetti, Thi Truong and Emma Cozzi were the recipients, a press release said.
Since its inception 20 years ago, the association has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships to public high school and University of Arizona students.
For more information or to become a member, go to pbk-agt.org.
Hughes issues $9K in scholarships
Nine Tucson high school seniors earned $1,000 scholarships from Hughes Federal Credit Union’s annual scholarship program.
The scholarship recipients are Elana Goldberg from University High School; Aleksandra Grodski, Andrew Smith and Abedalrahman Zahlan from Catalina Foothills High School; Alyssa Klensin and Ranger Stevenson from Tanque Verde High School; Calissa Perry from Salpointe Catholic High School; Liliana Quiroz from Mountain View High School; and Tobias Wilson from Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
The scholarship program was open to all high school seniors who were members of the credit union. Students were asked to submit an essay or video answering the question, “What is the most important financial lesson you have learned in the past year, and how has it impacted your plans for the future?”
Since 2005, Hughes has granted $100,000 in scholarships to high school graduates entering college or trade school.
