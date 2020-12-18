Maricopa County supervisors refuse to comply with senator's subpoenas for election materials

PHOENIX — Maricopa County supervisors voted Friday to not comply with subpoenas for election materials issued by the chairman of the state Senate Judiciary Committee.
The subpoenas demanded access to copies of the more than 2 million ballots cast by Maricopa County voters in the Nov. 3 election, and for access to the equipment used to tabulate those ballots and the software that ran the equipment.
The 4-1 vote to refuse, following a nearly three-hour executive session with attorneys, came amid concerns that at least some of what is being demanded by Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, would expose private information on voters.
There also were questions about whether the county has the legal right to give that information to outsiders.
Instead, board members voted to direct their attorneys to file suit and have a judge determine whether the subpoenas are legally valid.
That paves the way for what could be a legal showdown over the rights of state lawmakers to make such demands and the rights of county supervisors, who have the information they want, to refuse.
Board Chairman Clint Hickman also suggested that Farnsworth and lawmakers are not really interested in hearing how the election was conducted.
Hickman pointed out that he, county Elections Director Scott Jarrett and deputy Maricopa County Attorney Tom Liddy testified earlier this week for about six hours, answering all the questions from the Judiciary Committee. That, he said, included questions about the machinery and the software.
"And then to be slapped with the two subpoenas,'' Hickman said. "That could be viewed as a slap in the face.''
In fact, he said, the subpoenas are asking for information that was never part of the questions that he and the other county officials were asked.
"I had to then feel those subpoenas were predetermined, no matter what I went there to say ... and no matter what Mr. Jarrett had to say,'' Hickman said. "To me, that's kind of telling.''
Supervisor Steve Chucri cast the lone dissenting vote.
But Chucri said it wasn't that he agrees the information should be surrendered. Instead, he wanted the refusal to be tied with an immediate vote by his colleagues to conduct their own election audit.
Hickman said there will be such a review — but not until all the outstanding lawsuits challenging the election are resolved. There are still three active cases.
