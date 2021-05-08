Marijuana, booze OK after getting COVID-19 shot

In general, data show that people who drink heavily have much more infections and worse immune responses, Connick said. “So presumably the alcohol is blunting their immune response.”

The COVID-19 vaccine helps the body produce antibodies that protect against getting COVID-19, but at this point scientists don’t know how long these antibodies last.

“The only concern would be: If you drink heavily does it blunt your response to the vaccine? Will you have weaker antibodies? Will they wane over a shorter period of time?” Connick said.

Heavy drinking could also make you feel sick with a hangover while you also deal with the side effects from the vaccine.

There is no data to say if heavy drinking makes side effects worse, Connick said. “But a reasonable person can know that: How would you distinguish between being hungover and the vaccine side effect? You can’t tell the difference, right? you feel terrible.”

People who heavily use alcohol, or marijuana, can still die from COVID-19, just like anyone else. So they should still be encouraged to get vaccinated, Connick said.