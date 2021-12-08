Migrant surge on Arizona border likely related to 'Remain in Mexico' policy

The shelter is prepared to serve that many people, who will likely be there a short time before traveling to their final destinations in other parts of the country.

Cavendish said she expects that once officials have processed the migrants who came through over the weekend, the larger numbers arriving at Casa Alitas will go down, as the Remain in Mexico policy is restarted in this region and more migrants will be directly returned to Mexico.

The Yuma Sector has seen large numbers of families, including many from South America, showing up at the border to ask for asylum, with numbers increasing from about 790 in October of both 2019 and 2020 to more than 21,600 this October.

The number of migrants fleeing to the U.S. from South America, Cuba and Haiti increased this last year as rising levels of violence and worsening economic and political situations, exacerbated by the pandemic and in some cases climate change, are driving more people from their homes.