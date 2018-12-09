Sources

Hinton, Richard J. 1000 Old Arizona Mines. Frontier Book Co. Fort Davis, Texas. 1970.

Lamar, Howard Roberts. The Far Southwest, 1846-1912: A Territorial History. UNM Press, Albuquerque, New Mexico. 2000.

Raymond, Rossiter W. Statistics of mines and mining in the States and Territories West of the Rocky Mountains for the Year 1870. Washington, Government Printing Office. 1872.

Shillingberg, William B. Tombstone, A.T.: A History of Early, Mining, Milling, and Mayhem. University of Oklahoma Press. Norman, Oklahoma. 2016.

Zucker, Robert E. Treasures of the Santa Catalina Mountains: Unraveling the Legends and the History. BZB Publishing, Tucson, Arizona. 2014.