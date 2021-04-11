Mine Tales: Oracle Ridge drew Buffalo Bill Cody, provided tungsten for Edison's lights

The mine would operate sporadically through the remainder of the decade. However, the cost of production far exceeded the value of the metals produced.

While ore from the Southern Belle Mine played out by the 1930s, the Pure Gold deposit, discovered by Edward H. Molson and E.J. Ewing, along with the Morningstar Mine, were both active during World War II, producing fine-grained scheelite in quartz averaging 1.6% tungsten.

Mining declined postwar. Nicor Mineral Ventures assessed the property in the late 1980s, reporting 10,000 tons of mineral on the mine dumps.

Modern-day prospectors included the late Flint Carter, who sought out the legendary, lost Iron Door Mine.

Flint promoted Buffalo Bill Cody’s affiliation with the mines in the Santa Catalina Mountains by naming rock containing gold and silver veins embedded in quartz as Cody stone. He personally cut, polished and fabricated the stones as jewelry.

The Campo Bonito Mines are now part of Coronado National Forest. While the area may not have had significant economic importance, it did have a solid reputation in Arizona mining history as being one of the few reliable tungsten producers in the state and a sporadic gold producer in the Santa Catalina Mountains.

