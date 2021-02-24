Minimum wage for City of Tucson employees now $15

The City of Tucson has officially approved a pay raise for its lowest-paid city workers, taking the last step Tuesday to increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The new minimum wage affects more than 2,000 city employees, over half of its workforce, and will go into effect immediately. This includes approximately 170 city workers who currently make less than $15 an hour, as well as compression adjustments for many workers making over that amount.

“It’s not only the right thing to do, but it’s the smart thing to do from a managerial perspective as we address ongoing retention concerns throughout the organization,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “It’s the right thing to do for our workers and their families to make sure that they have living wages and it is the right thing to do for our city and economy.”

Arizona’s statewide minimum wage is $12.15 as of Jan. 1 and ranks among the highest in the country. Proposition 206, a statewide ballot measure passed by voters in 2016, boosted Arizona’s minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $10 in 2017, followed by increases to $10.50 in 2018, $11 in 2019 and $12 in 2020.

The city’s decision to increase pay for its workers also comes as Congress continues to debate a federal $15 minimum wage by 2025. House Democrats have included this in their latest $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which is expected to be voted on Friday.

