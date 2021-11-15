Mobile Meals feeding program buys former restaurant building to use as kitchen, offices

"We will be able to fulfill our mission and feed more people," said Jensen. "We are very excited and we look forward to partnering with a number of new sponsors to be able to make this kitchen functional and make this project come alive," he said.

Jensen said demand for the agency's services grew significantly during the COVID-19 response, and the agency's desire to offer menu choice required a shift to meet community need and anticipated future demand in Pima, Santa Cruz and Cochise counties. Most of the clients served are low-income older adults who are ill.

"Mobile Meals has always been in the business of delivering freshly prepared special diet and regular meals," said Jensen. "The ability to source and prepare our own food will go a long way to meeting community need and gives clients the opportunity to have menu options, culturally unique meals, and expanded services," he said.

Once the kitchen is fully operational, it will have the capacity to prepare up to 1,600 meals daily, and more than 400,000 meals each year, said Leslie Perls, president of the board of directors for the nonprofit.

Freshly prepared meals will continue to be delivered Monday through Friday, and clients will be able to expand their orders for holidays and weekends, said Jensen.