Mom turns her grief into efforts to help children with cancer, their families

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Ashley Timmons.
Nominated by: Elizabeth Houston-Judd.
Why: For her efforts supporting cancer patients and their families. Ashley has been through some tough times and is using her grief to help lift others’ spirits, Houston-Judd wrote. Ashely’s young son Axel was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma. She sat by his side through every treatment and held him as she said goodbye on March 13, 2018. He was 4 years old. Ashley decided to use the memory of Axel to bring joy and kindness, Houston-Judd wrote. She has raised funds to donate a buddy bench to Wheeler Elementary. Through hard work, she has been able to collect books that she puts together for kids who are in the cancer unit at local hospitals. She creates personal art for kids who are diagnosed and delivers them free of charge. She has been responsible for helping support families in the cancer unit by paying bills they need support with. She also helps support other local cancer groups in Tucson. She does all of this without ever expecting anything in return. “She is a light in this world that we need during these dark times and I am proud to say I know her,” Houston-Judd wrote.
For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.
