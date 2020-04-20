More coronavirus cases reported at Arizona immigration detention centers

Federal officials reported 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus at immigration detention centers in Arizona on Monday, up from eight cases last week.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported 13 cases of the coronavirus among detainees at the La Palma Correctional Facility in Eloy and nine cases at the Florence Detention Center, according to statistics released Monday.

Across the country, ICE reported 220 cases among immigration detainees, up from 124 cases on Friday.

The first case among detainees was reported March 24 in New Jersey.

An ICE employee at the Florence Detention Center tested positive for the coronavirus, one of 30 ICE employees at detention centers nationwide who have tested positive.

Another 86 ICE employees, who are not assigned to detention centers, have tested positive. ICE did not say where they work.

As of April 11, ICE was holding more than 32,000 detainees nationwide, according to the agency’s website.

ICE facilities in Arizona hold about 3,000 detainees.

