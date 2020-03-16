74 more miles of border wall set to go up in Arizona, feds say

Another 74 miles of 30-foot tall wall is set to be built on the Arizona-Mexico border, federal officials said on Monday.

Customs and Border Protection officials on Monday asked for public comment on new border wall projects in Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties. These projects are in addition to 63 miles of wall being built in Cochise and Pima counties, as well as other wall projects in Yuma County.

The new wall projects announced Monday will consist of 30-foot tall steel poles, known as bollards, that are 6 inches in diameter, according to CBP. This is the same design used in the projects already underway.

Cochise County will see 32 miles of new construction, including 7 miles of new wall; the replacement of 24 miles of existing pedestrian fencing; and the replacement of 1 mile of secondary barrier. Construction is underway on nearly 20 miles of wall in Cochise County.

In Santa Cruz County, the new projects will run along 27 miles of the border, including 25 miles of new wall and the replacement of 2 miles of existing pedestrian and vehicle barriers. These would be the first projects for the Trump administration’s border wall in Santa Cruz County. The new projects will run along sections of the Coronado National Forest.