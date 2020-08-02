Morgan Maxwell Jr., teacher, real-estate businessman, dies at 91

Another racial incident regarding Maxwell that Borman recalled was when Tucson High beat Douglas High in football 20-0 in October 1944.

Coach Rollin Gridley took the team to the Gadsden Hotel to eat, and Maxwell was approached by the hotel manager and was told that Negroes were not served, Borman said.

As Maxwell walked to leave the hotel's restaurant, he turned and looked back and saw Coach Gridley and the team following him. "We all eat together," Borman recalled Gridley's words. They went to a grocery store and bought soda, bread and bologna for sandwiches, and the team went an ate at a nearby park.

"This incident affected me the rest of my life," said Borman. "It was a great lesson in doing what was right," he said.

"Morgan was unique. I never heard him speak ill of anybody. He was a class act. He embodied everything you wanted in a son. Anyone who knew him, will miss him," Borman said.

Maxwell was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, and moved to Tucson from Topeka Kansas in 1940 when his father, Morgan Maxwell Sr., became principal of the all-Black segregated Dunbar School. His mother, Kathryn, was hired to teach Black students in the Marana Unified School District, said Ingrid Maxwell.