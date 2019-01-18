A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after crashing into a car in a central Tucson intersection on Thursday, police say.
James Nordrum, 66, of Minnesota was riding a motorcycle northbound on Campbell Avenue when he crashed into the passenger side of a 2002 Buick, according to a Tucson Police Department press release.
Police say the driver of the Buick was making a left turn onto Fort Lowell when the crash happened.
Witnesses told police that Nordrum had a red light when he entered the intersection, according to police. He was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The driver and passenger in the Buick were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Contrary to initial reports, the driver of the Buick cooperated with the investigation.
The intersection of North Campbell Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, but no citations or arrests have been issued at this time.