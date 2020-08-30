 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist dies Sunday morning in crash near Casino del Sol
Mario Humo

 Pima County Sheriff's Office

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on Tucson's southwest side, officials said. 

Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a crash between a minivan and a motorcycle on West Valencia Road and South Ignacio M. Baumea, the corner just east of Casino del Sol, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Jose Arvizu, 47, who was driving the motorcycle, was pronounced dead on scene. 

Mario Humo, 44, who was driving the minivan, was booked into Pima County jail and is facing manslaughter charges, the department said. 

Valencia Road was closed for several hours while detectives investigated the crash. 

Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the sheriff's department, said he did not have details on why detectives determined they had probable cause to arrest Humo. 

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the crash.

The crash was the second of two fatal crashes within two miles on Valencia Road Sunday morning. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

