Multiple data points suggest slowing coronavirus spread in Arizona

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Arizona recently declined from one week to the next.

“The evidence now is compelling that we’ve seen a reversal in trends and things are definitely improving in Arizona,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “We might could quibble a little bit about how fast, but I think it’s clear that things are getting better.”

A simultaneous decline in statewide tests could partially explain this week-to-week decrease in new cases.

Nevertheless, the decline in cases was steeper than the decline in tests. This, along with several other metrics, suggests that the spread of COVID-19 has recently slowed in Arizona.

New confirmed cases statewide totaled 23,493 from July 5 to July 11, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday. This was a decrease of 4,042 cases, or nearly 15%, from the week of June 28 to July 4.

Diagnostic tests also decreased statewide, but by 9%, over the same time frame.

New cases in Pima County totaled 1,893 from July 5 to July 11. This was a decrease of 451 cases, or 19%, compared with the previous week. The number of countywide diagnostic tests remained relatively flat, with a decrease of only about 1%, over the same time.

“So the bottom line for me is that I believe that we are either cresting or near the top of the crest of this,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer.

“The last thing I want people to take away from this is that the war is over because clearly it is not,” he said.