New evacuation order issued for Bighorn Fire near Tucson

The Bighorn Fire has forced authorities to issue new evacuation orders Friday night for portions of the Catalina area, north of Tucson.

The evacuation zone is in the area of East Golder Ranch Drive and East Rollins Road.

The fire has grown to 8,950 acres — up from the 7,000 reported Friday morning.

Anyone in the area is asked to evacuate now, moving west away from the Catalina Mountains. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is going door to door to make contact with affected residents.

A shelter is available at Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also designated a nearby area as being in "set" mode, in which residents are urged to voluntarily leave or be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.

The northern boundary of the set zone is Hawser Street. From there south, the western boundary is Lago Del Oro Parkway. Where Lago Del Oro Parkway meets Bowman Road, the boundary line runs directly west to Oracle Road. The southern and eastern boundaries are the forest service boundaries.

The evacuation order and new set zone comes just three hours after another evacuation order was lifted near the Catalina Foothills. Successful burnout operations conducted near Pima Canyon resulted in the status being downgraded Friday around 5 p.m.

The downgraded area, along with portions of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley remain in "set" mode.

Authorities warned those in the "set" category that emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate.