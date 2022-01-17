New museum exhibit in Tucson features quilts sewn in honor of lost migrants

About 1,400 sets of remains have gone unidentified.

Ipsen launched the migrant quilt project in 2007 after meeting with people in Mexico and Central America whose loved ones died or disappeared while trying to reach the U.S.

The “subversive quilt-making collection,” as she calls it, tells their stories of loss and suffering using scraps of fabric and personal items collected from the same desert where so many people have died.

The 2002-03 quilt features a map of Arizona made from multicolored squares of denim and covered in 205 tiny X’s marking the spots where bodies were found.

The 2018-2019 quilt incorporates postage stamps from the migrants’ home countries arranged in the shape of crosses.

The 2015-16 quilt includes pesos the quilter found hidden in the hems of several pairs of jeans left behind in the desert.

The new exhibit will mark the Tucson debut of the latest work in the series, the 2019-20 quilt by renowned textile artist Susan Hoffman.

The exhibit also includes statements from the various quiltmakers about their experience with the project.