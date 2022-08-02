New Pima County building will feature remnants of previous bowling alley

Pima County’s new Northwest Service Center, expected to open in late 2024, will have design elements from the site’s previous occupant that might make visitors want to knock down a few pins.

The facility, the site of the former Golden Pin Lanes bowling alley at 1010 W. Miracle Mile, was purchased by the county in 2018 for $3 million to become the service center. The county plans on consolidating several offices in the facility, according to a county memo from Lisa Josker, facilities director.

The new 38,000-square-foot building is expected to house several county services and programs, including a health clinic that is relocating from a clinic at 3550 N. First Ave., some other health department services, adult education and youth employment services, a mobile food truck inspection and testing area, a large public meeting room, conference rooms, staff offices and work spaces, and a public reception area.

Building construction is expected to start in mid-2023, if not sooner, and be completed by late 2024. The project budget is estimated at $39 million, the memo states.

After purchasing the property, the county demolished the bowling alley — completing that in June — except for the unique stone entryway that included the word “BOWL,” a bowling pin and a ball at the top. The remaining stone wall is being stabilized and a new concrete base is being constructed, according to the memo.

“Historical elements of this building have been salvaged or preserved on site (to be) reused in the new facility,” Josker’s memo states. “These elements include the “BOWL” sign and bowling ball and pin that was located on top of the stone wall; the monument marquee sign; and a small decorative terrazzo floor previously hidden beneath the carpeted floor at the original entryway.”

Renderings show the large BOWL rock wall fronting an open entryway and the recognizable Golden Pin Lanes sign topping a new center sign. Some traffic and median changes will also be made on Miracle Mile outside the facility, the memo said.

In addition, the project’s design consultant, Line and Space Architects, is continuing its design work for the facility and will look for ways to reduce costs, increase efficiencies and incorporate sustainability, Josker states in the memo.

