New plan in works for Reid Park Zoo expansion

However, McKasson is concerned about the new parking lot’s effect on adjacent neighborhoods and the widening of Lakeshore Lane, the street that separates the north and south duck ponds from the zoo itself.

"That was sort of a line in the sand for all of us in Save the Heart of Reid Park that we didn't want to see any kind of expansion beyond Lakeshore Lane," McKasson said. “I think it would be just a huge mistake to move into the hill. There’s all kinds of mature trees at the base of that hill and all around the base.”

Attendees of the virtual meeting also brought up concerns about minimizing parking for the adaptive recreation center, which would be built over in the current plan.

“Front and center of this is making sure the (adaptive recreation center) and its clientele are well-served,” Thomure said.

Although the City Council originally approved a new plan called “G-minor,” — which proposed using the park’s maintenance compound for expansion — the new animal habitats would be too close to Hi Corbett Field, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums was concerned that loud noises from the stadium would create poor conditions for animal habitats.