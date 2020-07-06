New Tucson Electric Power plan ends coal use by 2032

The Sierra Club will have a technical expert review the plan and already wants more energy savings, said Bahr, director of the group’s Grand Canyon chapter. But overall, this plan is a step in the right direction for TEP, she said.

By comparison, Arizona Public Service’s new resource plan only calls for 45% renewable energy, by 2030, Bahr noted. APS committed to going coal-free by 2031.

A Sierra Club proposal that the UA reviewed called for TEP to quit coal by 2027.

But TEP analyzed that proposal and concluded it would require $300 million in investments and would reduce the utility’s cumulative emissions by only 2.4 million tons, to 70.2 million tons by 2035, Yockey said.

The Sierra Club plan was the most expensive portfolio investigated, Yockey said.

“The difference is in the timing. We still have a fair amount of value in our coal plants which we need to depreciate, which we do over time,” Yockey said. “Trying to replace the capacity that coal provides in the near term with storage and solar is very expensive, although those costs are declining.”

Seniors on fixed incomes could be hurt, advocate says