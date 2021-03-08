New Tucson gallery examines how images, art can influence change

The exhibit then seeks that clarity by taking a deep dive into pertinent and heady topics: Discussion of Simmons’ “Love on the Bus” and other photojournalists who tell stories; the impact of photos on public opinion and the ethics of presenting these images; the relationship between memory and photography; and the problems weighing photojournalism, such as publishing shocking or controversial photographs.

The center has ramped up its social media presence, primarily through photo-centric Instagram, says Jackson Fox. In the 10 weeks leading up to Election Day 2020, the center shared images of photography in U.S. political culture. That collection is available for viewing at “Photojournalism 20/20.”

The center is “installing the digital back into the physical space,” says Jackson Fox. The gallery’s north wall is planned as the center’s “social wall,” which will have large-scale projections of current news and images from social media.

The gallery is named in recognition of CCP donor, Tucson philanthropist and arts patron Alice Chaiten Baker. You may have heard that name before: The Alice Chaiten Baker Center for Art Education at the Tucson Museum of Art, nestled in historic downtown, opened in January 2020.

The Center for Creative Photography was co-founded in 1975 by then-UA President John Schaefer and photographer Ansel Adams. The collection includes over 200 archives and over 8 million archival objects, such as negatives, work prints, contact sheets, albums, scrapbooks and correspondence. There are currently more than 100,000 works by over 2,200 photographers.

Former Arizona Daily Star reporter and editor Ann Brown first visited the Center for Creative Photography in 1976 when it was housed in retail space on Park Avenue near the Main Gate Square.